The FC 26 Álex Baena World Tour SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a solid card from the Atletico Madrid winger.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's an okay addition to some Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Álex Baena World Tour SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Álex Baena World Tour SBC has good attributes, with 90 pace, 85 shooting, 87 passing, 86 dribbling, 70 defending, and 75 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Inventive+, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Wide Playmaker++, Inside Forward++, Winger+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Álex Baena World Tour SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit one squad to complete this World Tour SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Álex Baena

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

World Tour Álex Baena

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Álex Baena World Tour card.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 33.3k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!