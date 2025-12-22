The FC 26 Lewis Hall Winter Wildcards SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Newcastle star midfielder.

This card has tremendous attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a splendid addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for Premier League theme teams.

FC 26 Lewis Hall Winter Wildcards SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Lewis Hall Winter Wildcards SBC has great attributes, with 85 pace, 80 shooting, 87 passing, 88 dribbling, 85 defending, and 84 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Pinged Pass+, Incisive Pass, Whipped Pass, Block, Intercept, Press Proven, and Relentless.

As for roles, this card has Fullback++, Box-To-Box++, Falseback+, and Deep-Lying Playmaker+.

FC 26 Lewis Hall Winter Wildcards SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this Winter Wildcards SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Lewis Hall Winter Wildcards card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 126k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

