FC 26: Lúcio Hero SBC - Cheapest Solution & Card Review

The FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Brazilian legendary centre-back.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's an amazing addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for Serie A Enilive theme teams.

FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC has great attributes, with 82 pace, 72 shooting, 74 passing, 77 dribbling, 91 defending, and 89 physicality.

It has impressive PlayStyles, possessing Aerial Fortress, Precision Header, Block, Slide Tackle, and Bruiser.

As for roles, this card has Stopper++.

FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit five squads to complete this Hero SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

After you submit this squad, you can claim the Lucio Hero card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 329k coins.

