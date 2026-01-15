FC 26: Lúcio Hero SBC - Cheapest Solution & Card Review

The FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Brazilian legendary centre-back.
This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's an amazing addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but especially for Serie A Enilive theme teams.
FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC has great attributes, with 82 pace, 72 shooting, 74 passing, 77 dribbling, 91 defending, and 89 physicality.
It has impressive PlayStyles, possessing Aerial Fortress, Precision Header, Block, Slide Tackle, and Bruiser.
As for roles, this card has Stopper++.
FC 26 Lúcio Hero SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit five squads to complete this Hero SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Brazil
Requirements:
- Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
After you submit this squad, you can claim the Lucio Hero card and five packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 329k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!