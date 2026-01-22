Primary Subject: FC 26 Ultimate Team | Rose Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC

FC 26 Ultimate Team | Rose Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Key Update: Milestone has introduced a high-tier 91-rated Rose Lavelle card featuring elite attributes like 91 Dribbling and double PlayStyle+ (Game Changer and Incisive Pass).

Milestone has introduced a high-tier 91-rated Rose Lavelle card featuring elite attributes like 91 Dribbling and double PlayStyle+ (Game Changer and Incisive Pass). Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Last Verified: January 22, 2026

January 22, 2026 Quick Answer: The Lavelle TOTY HM SBC costs ~232,000 coins and requires four squads (86, 86+TOTW, 87+TOTW, 88) to unlock this top-tier American NWSL midfield card.

The FC 26 Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the American star midfielder.

This card has spectacular attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for National Women's Soccer League theme teams.

FC 26 Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has amazing attributes, with 90 pace, 86 shooting, 90 passing, 91 dribbling, 70 defending, and 70 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Game Changer+, Incisive Pass+, Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Technical, and First Touch.

As for roles, this card has Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Classic 10++, Half-Winger+, and Shadow Striker+.

FC 26 Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit four squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Lavelle TOTY Honourable Mentions card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 232k coins.

