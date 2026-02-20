The FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the new F.C. Barcelona fullback.
This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad.
FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC has great attributes, with 90 pace, 80 shooting, 90 passing, 90 dribbling, 88 defending, and 87 physicality.
It has tremendous PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Jockey+, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Block, Technical, First Touch, Quick Step, and Bruiser.
As for roles, this card has Wingback++, Attacking Wingback++, Wide Playmaker++, Fullback+, Wide Midfielder+, and Inverted Wingback+.
FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit five squads to complete this Fantasy FC SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Portugal
Requirements:
- Portugal Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
Laliga
Requirements:
- LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
FC Barcelona
Requirements:
- FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Cancelo Fantasy FC card and five packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 264k coins.