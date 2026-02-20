The FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the new F.C. Barcelona fullback.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC has great attributes, with 90 pace, 80 shooting, 90 passing, 90 dribbling, 88 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has tremendous PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Jockey+, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Block, Technical, First Touch, Quick Step, and Bruiser.

As for roles, this card has Wingback++, Attacking Wingback++, Wide Playmaker++, Fullback+, Wide Midfielder+, and Inverted Wingback+.

FC 26 Cancelo Fantasy FC SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit five squads to complete this Fantasy FC SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Laliga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Cancelo Fantasy FC card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 264k coins.