The FC 26 Jakobsson Time Warp SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a spectacular card from the London City winger, who had a fantastic December.

This card has impressive attributes, tremendous PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a good one for Barclays Women’s Super League theme teams.

FC 26 Jakobsson Time Warp SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Jakobsson Time Warp SBC has great attributes, with 87 pace, 87 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling, 60 defending, and 80 physicality.

It has incredible PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven+, Finesse Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Technical, First Touch, and Quick Step.

As for roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, and Winger+.

FC 26 Jakobsson Time Warp SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit one squad to complete this Time Warp SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Sofia Jakobsson

Team Rating: Min. 85

Reward:

Time Warp Sofia Jakobsson

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Jakobsson Time Warp card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 19.3k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

