The FC 26 Igor Thiago Premier League POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Brentford striker.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and great roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a good one for Premier League theme teams.

FC 26 Igor Thiago Premier League POTM SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Igor Thiago Premier League POTM SBC has great attributes, with 87 pace, 89 shooting, 77 passing, 86 dribbling, 50 defending, and 91 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Power Shot+, Enforcer+, Finesse Shot, Acrobatic, Pinged Pass, First Touch, and Press Proven.

When it comes to roles, this card has Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, and Target Forward++.

FC 26 Igor Thiago Premier League POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these four squads, you can claim the Igor Thiago Premier League POTM card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 89.1k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!