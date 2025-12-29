Icy Precision Evolution is a free upgrade in FC 26 that increases the shooting stat of a card and grants it the base version of the most overpowered PlayStyles for a striker. A natural fit for those buffs will be attackers, particularly those who could use some added finishing.

Below are the best players for the Icy Precision Evolution in FC 26.

Best Players for FC 26 Icy Precision Evolution

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five most standout players for Icy Precision Evolution in FC 26:

Rafael da Conceição Leão (Gold)

(Gold) Ruud Gullit (Silver Icon)

(Silver Icon) Geovany Tcherno Quenda (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Gabriel Silva (World Tour)

(World Tour) Francisco F. da Conceição (Team of the Week)

As we mentioned earlier, the best candidates for the upgrade are forwards who lack shooting. Keeping that in mind, the type of cards that benefit the most are pure pace merchants, like wingers.

Because Icy Precision is also light on upgrades, the Evolution is best done with chains in mind. On their own, the boosts won't be enough for any player to walk into your squad. That means if you do not see yourself investing heavily in the player you put this Evolution through, then you don't have to stress over doing the upgrade at all.

Rafael Leão is one player who is worth committing to. With the added PlayStyle for the EVO, the Portuguese winger will have all the juice necessary to become an elite forward with chains.

Silver Icons are also eligible for this EVO. They are often gated with upgrades, so it is best to do the ones they're eligible for. There is a high chance they will be consistently eligible in the future as the power curve progresses. Stacking them with whatever sensible upgrades you get right now could be a good investment.

Of course, all that means is that any Silver Stars other than Ruud Gullit who could use shooting upgrades are fine. Pelé and Eusébio are equally good picks.

The Evolution is free, so try to toss whoever you can to give them a neat boost in stats and PlayStyles. Ideal picks are either wingers or attacking midfield players, as they don't often have high shooting and lack scoring PlayStyles. Strikers tend to already have them. Future Evolutions for ST will likely provide them anyway, making these upgrades redundant for most.

That's everything you need to know about the best players for Icy Precision Evolution in FC 26.