FC 26: How to Unlock & Perform 'The Worm' Celebration

Scoring a goal is only half the fun in FC 26. The other half comes from rubbing it all in against your opposition with a proper petty celebration. Moves like the historic dab or the relatively fresh Griddy celebration are part of toxic FUT heritage.

The Worm celebration is another one to add to the list. It is incredibly silly to witness, having your player slither along the grass like a goofy human caterpillar. If you've been rattled by the squirming movements, here's how to perform it yourself in FC 26.

How to Unlock The Worm Celebration in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To unlock The Worm celebration in FC 26, you must have completed Season 1’s "Celebration Time" objective in the "Champions Cosmetic Excellence" objective group.

It wasn't super easy, as you'd need to win 26 matches in Champions Finals before the season concluded. And with a limited number of weekend league games, you could miss it altogether if you didn't play for a couple of weeks during the season.

Unfortunately, yes, that also means there is no other way to get and perform the celebration in FC 26 if you missed it earlier. Season 1 is over, and so is the chance to get the celebration.

Griddy was locked behind FC 25 pre-season rewards as well. For celebrations like these, unless EA decides to re-release them in some form, there is no other way to get them. They won't be available in the Transfer Market, and do not have a button combination to perform if you don't have them.

How to Perform The Worm Celebration in FC 26

To perform The Worm celebration in FC 26, you first have to unlock and then equip it as your default celebration. Head to the Stadium section in your Club menu to change your celebration.

Once you equip The Worm celebration, simply press Circle on PlayStation (or B for Xbox) after you score a goal to perform it. Some celebrations have their own buttons, while a few are special ones that you have to equip to be able to use them and have no other combinations.

That's everything you need to know about The Worm celebration in FC 26.