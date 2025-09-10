FC 26: How to Play the Game Early

The launch of FC 26 is just around the corner, with fans eager to find out if EA has delivered on its promise to create an experience built on player feedback.

Despite its tendency to have bugs, glitches, and other performance-related issues upon release, the arrival of a brand-new EA FC game always builds significant hype, and FC 26 is no different.

With excitement levels rising, many of you will no doubt be wondering if or how you can play FC 26 early. Continue reading as we cover everything you need to know!

How to Play FC 26 Early

Although FC 26 releases worldwide on September 26, players have the chance to play it up to 7 days early through three different methods.

Credit: EA

Ultimate Edition Pre-order : By pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of FC 26 , players are granted up to 7 days of early access, allowing them to start playing the full game from September 19 with no restrictions.

By pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of , players are granted up to 7 days of early access, allowing them to start playing the full game from September 19 with no restrictions. EA Play Pro Subscription : Players with an active EA Play Pro subscription on PC will get full, unrestricted access to the Ultimate Edition of FC 26 from September 19. This is exclusive to PC and not available on console.

Players with an active EA Play Pro subscription on PC will get full, unrestricted access to the Ultimate Edition of from September 19. This is exclusive to PC and not available on console. Standard EA Play Subscription: Having a standard EA Play subscription will also grant early access to FC 26 starting on September 19. However, this is for a 10-hour trial of the game and does not include full, unlimited access.

And there you have it, all of the ways you can currently play FC 26 up to 7 days before its worldwide launch on September 26.

Credit: EA

When official player ratings are revealed and soundtrack leaks begin to emerge, you know the release of a new EA FC game is fast approaching. Let's hope for bigger and better things this year!