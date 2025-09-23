The FC 26 Lucía Rodríguez Squad Foundation SBC has been added to Ultimate Team. It introduces a good card from the Real Sociedad left back.

This card has good attributes, decent PlayStyles, and great roles. While it's not a meta card, it's still a solid addition to any Liga F themed squad.

In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad.

FC 26 Lucía Rodríguez Squad Foundation SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Lucía Rodríguez Squad Foundation SBC has great attributes, with 81 pace, 60 shooting, 80 passing, 84 dribbling, 81 defending, and 78 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, with Long Ball Pass, Block, and Slide Tackle.

As for roles, it has Falseback++, Falseback+, and Ball-Playing Defender+.

FC 26 Lucía Rodríguez Squad Foundation SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Squad Foundation SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Liga F

Requirements:

Liga F Moeve Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, you can claim the amazing Lucía Rodríguez Squad Foundation SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 7.6k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

