The FC 26 Sebastian Berhalter Showdown SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Whitecaps FC center-midfielder, in celebration of the MLS Cup Final between Inter Miami CF and Whitecaps FC.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a great one for Major League Soccer theme teams.

FC 26 Sebastian Berhalter Showdown SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Sebastian Berhalter Showdown SBC has good attributes, with 84 pace, 73 shooting, 83 passing, 84 dribbling, 80 defending, and 86 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Technical, Bruiser, and Enforcer.

When it comes to roles, this card has Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Box-To-Box++, Holding+, Centre-Half+, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Sebastian Berhalter Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this Showdown SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Once you submit these two squads, you can claim the Berhalter Showdown card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 26.8k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!