The FC 26 Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Inter Miami center-midfielder, in celebration of the MLS Cup Final between Inter Miami CF and Whitecaps FC.

This card has amazing attributes, good PlayStyles, and decent roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a great one for Major League Soccer theme teams. It's one of the most well-rounded cards in FC 26.

FC 26 Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC has impressive attributes, with 82 pace, 80 shooting, 85 passing, 86 dribbling, 80 defending, and 86 physicality.

It has good PlayStyles, possessing Technical, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, and Press Proven.

As for roles, this card has Box-To-Box++,

Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Box-To-Box++, Holding+, Centre-Half+, and Wide Playmaker+.Playmaker, Centre-Half+, and Half-Winger+.

FC 26 Rodrigo De Paul Showdown SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this Showdown SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Argentina

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Once you submit these two squads, you can claim the Rodrigo De Paul card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 27.3k coins.

