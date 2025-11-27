The FC 26 Nicolás Tagliafico Thunderstruck SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Argentinian left back, who currently plays for Lyon.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially great for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.

FC 26 Nicolás Tagliafico Thunderstruck SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Nicolás Tagliafico Thunderstruck SBC has good attributes, with 85 pace, 68 shooting, 80 passing, 84 dribbling, 86 defending, and 83 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Whipped Pass, Jockey, Intercept, Slide Tackle, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Fullback++, Wide Midfielder++, Wingback+, and Inverted Wingback+.

FC 26 Nicolás Tagliafico Thunderstruck SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Nicolás Tagliafico Thunderstruck card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 59.2k coins.

