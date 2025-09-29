The FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Calcio Como rising star, who has been linked to Real Madrid this offseason.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's a good card for a Serie A starting squad, especially because of the Cornerstone chemistry boost. Furthermore, it can receive upgrades to its attributes and even new PlayStyles.

In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad.

FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC has great attributes, with 84 pace, 80 shooting, 84 passing, 86 dribbling, 56 defending, and 70 physicality.

It has impressive PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Inventive, and Technical.

When it comes to roles, this card has Playmaker++, Shadow Striker+, and Half-Winger+.

FC 26 Nico Paz Cornerstones SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit four squads to complete this Cornerstones SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Once you submit these four squads, you can claim the Nico Paz Cornerstones card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 33.6k coins.

