The FC 26 Lucas Paquetá Joga Bonito SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card from the West Ham attacking midfielder.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and incredible roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, and an amazing one for Premier League theme teams.

FC 26 Lucas Paquetá Joga Bonito SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Lucas Paquetá Joga Bonito SBC has fantastic attributes, with 84 pace, 85 shooting, 87 passing, 91 dribbling, 80 defending, and 83 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Low Driven Shot, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Aerial Fortress, First Touch, and Trickster.

As for roles, this card has Playmaker++, Wide Playmaker++, Box-To-Box+, and Half-Winger+.

FC 26 Lucas Paquetá Joga Bonito SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit five squads to complete this Joga Bonito SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these five squads, you can claim the Lucas Paquetá card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 315k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

