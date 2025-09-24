The FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC has been added to Ultimate Team. It introduces a good card from the Borussia Dortmund central midfielder.

This card has impressive attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. It's not a meta card, but it's a good starting squad option for the central midfielder position, especially for players with a Bundesliga squad.

In this article, we will tell you the cheapest way to add this card to your squad.

FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC has fantastic attributes, with 82 pace, 80 shooting, 83 passing, 85 dribbling, 65 defending, and 74 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, with Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Technical, and First Touch.

As for roles, it has Playmaker++ and Classic 10+.

FC 26 Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Squad Foundation SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Borussia Dortmund

Requirements:

Borussia Dortmund Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these three squads, you can claim the amazing Carney Chukwuemeka World Tour SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 17.9k coins.

