The FC 26 Gia Corley Future Stars SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the San Diego Wave star midfielder.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for National Women's Soccer League theme teams.

FC 26 Gia Corley Future Stars SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Gia Corley Future Stars SBC has great attributes, with 86 pace, 87 shooting, 88 passing, 89 dribbling, 75 defending, and 80 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Pinged Pass+, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Block, Intercept, and Technical.

When it comes to roles, this card has Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Playmaker++, Shadow Striker++, Half-Winger+, and Classic 10+.

FC 26 Gia Corley Future Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

NWSL

Requirements:

NWSL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

United States

Requirements:

United States Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Gia Corley Future Stars card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 32.5k coins.

