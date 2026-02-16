Primary Subject: FC 26 - Get your Protein Evolution

February 16, 2026 Quick Answer: You can give defenders a meta Quick Step+, but you also get several filler base PS. Top picks include Digne and Lacroix, with potential as a chain for low-rated cards like Theo Hernández and Micky van de Ven.

Get your Protein is a free upgrade in FC 26 that gives a tidy boost to physical attributes, and provides Quick Step+, Bruiser, among other Playstyles. While all of that is excellent, it also increases your card's overall rating to 88, which might turn costly for future chains.

Continue reading to know the best players for Get your Protein Evolution in FC 26, and things to keep in mind while selecting the ideal candidate.

Best Players for Get your Protein Evolution in FC 26

The five standout FC 26 players for Get your Protein Evolution are:

Lucas Digne (World Tour)

(World Tour) Maxence Lacroix (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Theo Hernández (Gold)

(Gold) Eric Dier (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Ledley King (Winter Wildcards Hero)

Given the PlayStyles and stats boost, the Evolution is best on fullbacks and center backs. Not all the PS are good, however. Only Bruiser and Quick Step are excellent for the positions, as the rest are basically a wasted slot.

Just make sure whoever you pick already has around 5-6 suitable base PS, so they don't get useless ones from the Get your Protein like Long Throw. Likewise, getting your overall increased by +1 just for Quick Step, Bruiser, and 4 Physical might not be wise on most high-rated cards.

Sure, 88-rated players will be eligible for Evolution soon, but there is a high chance that there will be upgrades that'll give you all that, either as a part of a massive upgrade or multiple individual upgrades that'll let you add them without raising the overall rating.

For rare and expensive cards, we advise caution before committing. It is best to wait until the final few days of the Evolution to see if there is a chain path or better-suited upgrades for them.

Quick Step is a meta PlayStyle for a fullback, along with Bruiser. For any fullback, Get your Protein is absolutely worth considering, especially if they already have all other desired PlayStyles and don't get the filler ones from the Evolution.

FC 26 Get your Protein Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Get your Protein Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Overall: +1

+1 Physical: +4 (89)

+4 (89) PlayStyles+: Quick Step (1)

Quick Step (1) PlayStyles: Quick Step, Bruiser, Enforcer, Relentless, Long Throw (8)

Not exactly a massive amount of upgrades. It is fair if you consider the fact that Evolution is free. In the end, it is excellent for the right players, but it can do more harm than good if you don't chain it right.

