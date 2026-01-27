Primary Subject: FC 26 - Get Stuck In Evolution

Quick Answer: The best candidates are Theo Hernández and Álvaro Carreras. This Evolution turns fullbacks into physical powerhouses, making them much more effective at winning 1v1 duels on the wings.

Get Stuck In is a free Evolution in FC 26. It provides a neat defensive boost and adds one really strong PS+ for defenders. A particular position in general benefits the most from the PlayStyle and the added stats.

Continue reading to know the best players for the FC 26 Get Stuck In Evolution.

Best Player for Get Stuck In Evolution in FC 26

The five most standout FC 26 players for Get Stuck In Evolution are:

Theo Hernández (Gold)

(Gold) Álvaro Carreras (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Denzel Dumfries (Ratings Reload)

(Ratings Reload) Nuno Mendes (Gold)

(Gold) Dante (Time Warp)

Bruiser+ is the most desired PlayStyle on a fullback. It isn't of much use for proper center backs, as they already tend to be very physical, and other PS+ like Anticipate, Intercept, or Jockey will be of a higher priority.

Fullbacks will often find themselves in 1v1 duels against quick-footed wingers. Other times, they'll be chasing counterattacking forwards on the flanks. Turn on Advanced Defending in the settings, and you can shoulder charge by pressing X (A on Xbox) to win possession in those tricky situations.

You'll have an even better success rate against the most physical of attackers with Bruiser+. That's why it is recommended to have at least the base Bruiser on your fullback and defenders.

Likewise, they should ideally be tall players who already have or can get the Lengthy acceleration type. For long chases on counter-attacks, tall strides will be better than short steps, even if it appears slow. This year, with the revised acceleration requirement, it's hard to find fullbacks who qualify.

Theo Hernández was arguably the best player in FC 25 for the reasons we mentioned above. His stats may have been hit with a downgrade, but upgrades can solve it. The first step is adding Bruiser+ with this Evolution.

Our other picks are also some of the best fullbacks in the game and have all that's required to be elite. They'll be quickly chainable in the future as well. You'll have to chain them as the Evolution won't provide enough upgrades on its own to get anyone into your starting XI.

You can use the Get Stuck In on CBs who already have a desired PS+, like Dante. Or others like Micky van de Ven, who are high on pace and could use any defensive boost. Make sure to chain center backs like van de Ven with other Evolutions first to give them a more suitable PS+.

That's everything you need to know about the best players for the Get Stuck In Evolution in FC 26.