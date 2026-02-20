The FC 26 Gervinho Fantasy FC Hero SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the FIFA legend.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Gervinho Fantasy FC Hero SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Gervinho Fantasy FC Hero SBC has great attributes, with 96 pace, 85 shooting, 86 passing, 90 dribbling, 45 defending, and 75 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Game Changer, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Trickster, Quick Step, and Relentless.

As for roles, this card has Winger++, Inside Forward++, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Gervinho Fantasy FC Hero SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit nine squads to complete this Fantasy FC Hero SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Gervinho Fantasy FC Hero card and nine packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 554k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

