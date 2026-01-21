The FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the Arsenal star centre-back.
This card has tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Premier League theme teams.
FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has amazing attributes, with 88 pace, 46 shooting, 81 passing, 82 dribbling, 90 defending, and 88 physicality.
It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Precision Header, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Intercept, and Anticipate.
As for roles, this card has Defender++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Stopper+, and Wide Back+.
FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution
You only need to submit eight squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Arsenal
Requirements:
- Arsenal Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- X2 Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions card and five packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 407k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
