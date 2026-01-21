The FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the Arsenal star centre-back.

This card has tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Premier League theme teams.

FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has amazing attributes, with 88 pace, 46 shooting, 81 passing, 82 dribbling, 90 defending, and 88 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Bruiser+, Precision Header, Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, Jockey, Intercept, and Anticipate.

As for roles, this card has Defender++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Stopper+, and Wide Back+.

FC 26 Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit eight squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Arsenal

Requirements:

Arsenal Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Gabriel TOTY Honourable Mentions card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 407k coins.

