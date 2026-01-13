The FC 26 Franz Beckenbauer Icon Thunderstruck SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the German legendary centre-back.

This card has impressive attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and incredible roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Franz Beckenbauer Icon Thunderstruck SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Franz Beckenbauer Icon Thunderstruck SBC has amazing attributes, with 83 pace, 75 shooting, 89 passing, 85 dribbling, 94 defending, and 83 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Anticipate+, Incisive Pass, Long Ball Pass, Inventive, Jockey, Block, Intercept, and Technical.

As for roles, this card has Defender++, Stopper++, Ball-Playing Defender++, Holding++, Centre-Half++, Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Wide Half++, Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, Wide Back++, and Box Crasher++.

FC 26 Franz Beckenbauer Thunderstruck Icon SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit 13 squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

On A Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Loan Franz Beckenbauer Thunderstruck

The Bavarians

Requirements:

FC Bayern München Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Der Kaiser

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

After you submit these 13 squads, you can claim the Franz Beckenbauer Thunderstruck Icon SBC card and 12 packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 1.16 million coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

