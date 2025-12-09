The FC 26 Elias Saad Joga Bonito SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, adding a great card from the FC Augsburg winger.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and solid roles. It's an okay addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a good one for Bundesliga themed teams, and can excel as a supersub.

FC 26 Elias Saad Joga Bonito SBC Attributes

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Elias Saad Joga Bonito SBC has good attributes, with 88 pace, 84 shooting, 82 passing, 90 dribbling, 45 defending, and 73 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Tiki Taka, Inventive, Technical, Rapid, and Trickster.

When it comes to roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Half-Winger++, Winger+, and Shadow Striker+.

FC 26 Elias Saad Joga Bonito SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit two squads to complete this Joga Bonito SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Elias Saad card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 52.4k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

