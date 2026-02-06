The FC 26 Doumbia Future Stars Hero SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the FIFA legend.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a good addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

FC 26 Doumbia Future Stars Hero SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Doumbia Future Stars Hero SBC has great attributes, with 96 pace, 89 shooting, 80 passing, 88 dribbling, 50 defending, and 79 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Rapid+, Finesse Shot, Tiki Taka, Technical, First Touch, Press Proven, and Quick Step.

When it comes to roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, Target Forward++, Winger+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Doumbia Future Stars Hero SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit six squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these six squads, you can claim the Doumbia Future Stars Hero card and six packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 506k coins.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 506k coins.

