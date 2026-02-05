The FC 26 Dimarco Serie A POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a spectacular card from the Inter Milan superstar fullback, who had an incredible January.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a tremendous one for LALIGA theme teams.

FC 26 Dimarco Serie A POTM SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Dimarco Serie A POTM SBC has great attributes, with 87 pace, 82 shooting, 89 passing, 87 dribbling, 85 defending, and 84 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Long Ball Pass+, Whipped Pass+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Dead Ball, Low Driven Shot, and First Touch.

When it comes to roles, this card has Wingback++, Attacking Wingback++, Inside Forward++, Inverted Wingback++, Fullback+, Wide Midfielder+, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Dimarco Serie A POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Serie A POTM card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 66.5k coins.

