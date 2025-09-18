The first days of FC 26 Ultimate Team are always chaotic as coins are scarce, cards are overpriced, and everyone is scrambling to build a starter team that can actually win matches. Alongside the obvious stars, this year's database also revealed some serious hidden gems.

In this guide, we break down the most meta options in each area of the pitch to help you build a squad that can compete from day one.

Goalkeeper: Safe Hands from Day One

Credit: EA Sports

Gianluigi Donnarumma (89, PSG) – With 87 positioning, 90 diving, 90 reflexes, a tall frame, and excellent shot stopping, he is the obvious A+ meta pick if you can afford him.

For cheaper squads, test goalkeeper options with high reflexes and positioning first, such as Sommer, Ederson, Oblak, and Ter Stegen, as handling doesn't matter as much early on.

Defense: Pace + Defending = Meta

Early FC titles always reward defenders with high sprint speed over high acceleration. Consider it like a race car, where top speed is more important than 0-60.

Center Backs

Fikayo Tomori (86) – 83 pace, 86 defending, 81 physical. Premier League chemistry and anchor-ready.

– 83 pace, 86 defending, 81 physical. Premier League chemistry and anchor-ready. Benjamin Pavard (86) – 88 defending, 82 physical, solid passing. Great for hybrid builds.

– 88 defending, 82 physical, solid passing. Great for hybrid builds. Lena Oberdorf (86, CDM/CB) – 87 defending and 87 physical, can drop into CB from midfield.

– 87 defending and 87 physical, can drop into CB from midfield. Budget pick: Jarell Quansah (85) – 78 pace, 84 defending, 85 physical. Perfect early hybrid CB.

Fullbacks

Marcos Llorente (86) —A freak card: 91 pace, 81 defending, 85 physical, can play RB, CM, or RM.

—A freak card: 91 pace, 81 defending, 85 physical, can play RB, CM, or RM. Niamh Charles (84) – 84 pace, 82 defending, 75 physical. 5★ weak foot makes her versatile.

– 84 pace, 82 defending, 75 physical. 5★ weak foot makes her versatile. Watch for low-rated “rapid” cards (like Spinazzola, Carmona, or Kirz) with 85+ sprint speed - they’ll be cheap and meta.

Midfield: Box-to-Box Engines

Credit: EA Sports

Versatility is king. Try looking for midfielders with 80+ passing, dribbling, defending, and physicality who can rotate between CDM and CM in different formations.

Kobbie Mainoo (85) – 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 81 defending, 84 physical. Ideal deep-lying playmaker.

– 85 passing, 87 dribbling, 81 defending, 84 physical. Ideal deep-lying playmaker. Grace Geyoro (86) – 89 pace, 82 defending, 80 physical. Excellent for high-pressure systems.

– 89 pace, 82 defending, 80 physical. Excellent for high-pressure systems. Lena Oberdorf (again) —87 DEF/87 PHY to screen your back line.

—87 DEF/87 PHY to screen your back line. Budget “do-it-all” mids: Loftus-Cheek, McKenna, or Crystal Dunn for cheap hybrid links.

Wingers: Sprint Speed First

The early game is all about raw pace and agility down the wings. Chem styles can improve shooting, but speed cannot be trained.

Ethan Nwaneri (85) – 87 pace, 85 passing, 86 dribbling. RM/RW/CM flexibility.

– 87 pace, 85 passing, 86 dribbling. RM/RW/CM flexibility. Pedro Neto – 90 sprint speed, great agility.

– 90 sprint speed, great agility. Kurassi / Anaki Williams / Madueke – 90+ sprint speed, solid finishing, off-league bargains.

Strikers: Fast Finishers Win Games

Meta forwards blend pace, agility, and high finishing. Don't overpay for composure or penalties.

Alexander Isak (88) – 89 shooting, 83 pace, 4★/4★. The complete forward.

– 89 shooting, 83 pace, 4★/4★. The complete forward. Ronaldo (86) – 88 pace, 86 shooting, 5★/5★. Advanced forward archetype.

– 88 pace, 86 shooting, 5★/5★. Advanced forward archetype. Erling Haaland (91) —Still a powerhouse: 92 shooting, 87 pace, 89 physical.

—Still a powerhouse: 92 shooting, 87 pace, 89 physical. Budget beasts: Moise Kean, Dovbyk, or Simeone with 85+ sprint speed and 80+ finishing.