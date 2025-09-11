Finding the perfect center-back can make all the difference in FC 26. A great team is built on a solid defense, and the best center-backs combine physical strength, tactical awareness, and composure on the ball.

So continue with this post, as we have compiled a list of the top-rated center-backs in FC 26 who can anchor your back line and keep opponents at bay.

The Best Center-Backs in FC 26

Credit: EA

Center backs are the backbone of any team in FC 26, as they offer defensive solidity and physical dominance. A good center-back duo can take you a long way in both Career mode and Ultimate Team.

An elite center-back partnership makes it harder for attackers to score or even have clear chances. At the same time, intercepting passes, tackling opponents, and overpowering strikers become much easier, especially if you have the cream of the crop

Here are the center-backs you'll want in your squad in FC 26.

1 - Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool (90 OVR)

The Dutchman continues to be the best center back in FC 26. Van Dijk is one of the most powerful players at the back with 90 defense and 87 physique. The Liverpool legend is also quite fast for a centre-back, with 73 pace.

Van Dijk also possesses the best PlayStyles in FC 26 for a centre-back, which further cements him as the king of arguably the most important position on defense.

2 - Gabriel – Arsenal (88 OVR)

Another elite Premier League center-back sits in second place. Gabriel has been rivaling Virgil van Dijk for the crown in recent years, and the Arsenal star centre-back gets better with each year that goes by.

Gabriel is a strong choice because of his outstanding defensive stats: 88 defense and 84 physicality. He forms part of one of the most consistent center-back pairings in football.

3 - Alessandro Bastoni – Lombardia FC (87 OVR)

Bastoni is the best Italian center-back of his generation, and carries the baton held before by greats of the game such as Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli, Nesta, Cannavaro, Maldini, and many others.

With exceptional ball control, 76 dribbling, 88 defense, 82 physicality, and 74 pace, Bastoni is among the best center-backs in the world, and his rating upgrade in FC 26 symbolizes that.

4 - Marquinhos – Paris SG (87 OVR)

Marquinhos has been among the best of the best for a long time, and he played a key role in PSG's phenomenal 24-25 season, helping the Parisians win the Champions League for the first time in history.

In FC 26, Marquinhos boasts an 78 pace, 89 defense, 80 physicality, and is exceptional on the ball. A pairing with Gabriel is a match made in heaven, especially for Brazilian fans.

5 - William Saliba – Arsenal (87 OVR)

At just 23, Saliba already ranks among the best in the world, and he's half of arguably the best center-back partnership in world football right now. He is a formidable player, and his FC 26 attributes prove that, with 77 pace, 87 defense, and 83 physicality.

Credit: EA

6 - Jonathan Tah – FC Bayern München (87 OVR)

After two great seasons at Leverkusen and a move to FC Bayern München, Tah is looking to prove he belongs among the center-back elite, in what might be the most important season of the German center-back's career.

In FC 26, however, Tah is already seen as part of the group, with 63 pace, 87 defending, and 86 physicality. While the new leader of the FC Bayern München defensive line isn't exactly lightning quick, his great positioning and physicality more than make up for it.

7 - Antonio Rüdiger - Real Madrid (86 OVR)

Despite coming off a subpar season, there is no doubt that Rudiger is still among the best center-backs on the planet. His attributes in FC 26 prove exactly that, with Rudiger having 79 pace, 84 defending, and 86 physicality.

While his 84 defending attribute might be cause for worry, as it's quite low for a centre-back, Rudiger compensates in the speed department, being the second fastest centre-back on this list.

8 - William Pacho - PSG (86 OVR)

Pacho was the biggest breakthrough of the 24-25 season, with phenomenal performances against the best attackers in Europe, and was extremely important in PSG's Champions League journey, especially in the second leg at Anfield, against a Liverpool team many considered the best team in Europe at the time.

In FC 26, Pacho possesses 80 pace, 86 defending, and 86 physicality. He is an elite option for any defensive line.

9 - Ibrahima Konaté - Liverpool (86 OVR)

Konaté's start to the 25-26 season wasn't great, with the Frenchemen looking miles away from his best form. But that doesn't overshadow its splendid 24-25 season, which helped Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title, tying their great rival Manchester United.

10 - Rúben Dias - Manchester City (86 OVR)

Many people might have forgotten about Ruben Dias, as Manchester City's 24-25 season is one the Cityzens want to forget as soon as possible. However, Ruben Dias has been a top-tier center-back in the Premier League ever since he landed on English soil.

That's why it's not surprising to see him in this list, with Dias possessing 59 pace, 86 defending, and 84 physicality. Yes, his speed is atrocious, but he has great defensive awareness, strength, and is solid on the ball.

These are the best center-backs in FC 26, and the players you want to have on your Career mode save or Ultimate Team squad if you want to win.