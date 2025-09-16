As the release date of FC 26 gets close, players are already thinking about their starter squad in Ultimate Team.

The striker position is among the first positions that players consider while assembling their team. Every team requires a capable goal scorer that fans can rely on when games get rough, so having a great striker is essential for winning games. Continue with our guide as we explore the best starter squad strikers in FC 26:

Best FC 26 Starter Squad Strikers

Credit: EA Sports

There are many types of strikers in FC 26, and all of them can be effective if players know how to use them.

Some are lightning fast, capable of flying by opponents and putting the ball in the back of the net. Whereas others are incredibly strong, great at shielding the ball, and spinning away from defenders before scoring with a powerful and well-placed shot.

A handful can do a little bit of everything, and these are the ones you want to have on your team. There are four key attributes when it comes to strikers: pace, shooting, dribbling, and physicality. These attributes have the biggest impact on a striker's performance in FC 26, with pace and shooting being the two most important ones.

Finding a striker that excels at all four is quite hard, especially early in Ultimate Team, but it's not impossible. There are a few cards that fit the bill perfectly and that will turn your offense into an unstoppable machine.

So, without any further ado, let's find out the best starter squad strikers in FC 26:

1 – Kylian Mbappé (91 OVR)

Mbappé is an unstoppable force in FC 26. With a 97 pace, 90 shooting, and 92 dribbling, the Real Madrid superstar striker is a terror for any defense. While his 76 physicality isn't elite, his speed and deadly finishing more than make up for it.

Mbappé is expected to be one of the priciest cards at launch, but if you snag him early, you will have one of the most popular strikers in the game.

2 – Ousmane Dembélé (90 OVR)

Dembélé is a new meta gem striker. For players who are dependent on fast bursts and skill plays, this Paris SG attacker is perfect with 91 pace, 88 shooting, and an incredible 93 dribbling. He is also an excellent link-up player due to his 83 passing, offering you a very flexible player for your starting squad.

3 – Erling Haaland (90 OVR)

Credit: EA Sports

Haaland is still the best option for people who want strength and goals. The striker from Manchester City is a nightmare in the box due to his 86 pace, 91 shooting, and 88 physicality. While he's not the most agile with his 80 dribbling, if you love crossing or playing direct, or just want a no-nonsense striker who will score goals for fun, then Haaland is your man.

4 – Alessia Russo (89 OVR)

The Arsenal striker is among the most underrated cards in FC 26. With 82 pace, 88 shooting, and 87 dribbling, Russo is the perfect all-rounder. She is quick enough to trouble defenders, clinical in front of the goal, and agile enough to create her own chances. This makes her an excellent choice for a starting squad.

5 – Lautaro Martínez (88 OVR)

Laurato's FC 26 card offers a fantastic mix of attributes, including 81 pace, 88 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 83 physical. The Lombardy FC striker is a workhorse who can press defenders, win duels, and finish clinically. He is perfect for players who want a balanced striker that fits any style of play.

Other Good FC 26 Starter Squad Strikers

If the top five are out of reach early on, here are other solid options for your Ultimate Team:

Harry Kane (89 OVR) —Lacks pace (64) but is deadly with 92 shooting and great passing.

—Lacks pace (64) but is deadly with and great passing. Khadija Shaw (89 OVR) —Strong physical presence ( 85 PHY ) and 89 shooting for a classic target striker.

—Strong physical presence ( ) and for a classic target striker. Marie Katoto (88 OVR) —Well-balanced card with 85 pace and 87 shooting .

—Well-balanced card with and . Sophia Wilson (88 OVR) —Meta option with 92 pace , 87 shooting , and 89 dribbling .

—Meta option with , , and . Robert Lewandowski (88 OVR) – Excellent hold-up play with 89 shooting and 84 physical .

– Excellent hold-up play with and . Marcus Thuram (86 OVR) - Great all around, with fantastic 86 pace and clinical in front of the goal.