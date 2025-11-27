FC 26: Best player for Estrella de Montcada Evolution

A certain rising star in world football from Montcada has taken the Ultimate Team by storm in FC 26, absolutely terrorizing everyone, every game. Clàudia Pina has been the most common name found in every sweaty team, and the Estrella de Montcada Evolution is a nod to her real-life brilliance.

But if you've refused to give in to the meta, here's a chance to build your own Clàudia Pina with the help of the Evolution. We've listed several picks who will end up as an equal-caliber card following the upgrade from Estrella de Montcada.

Best player for Estrella de Montcada Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five most standout picks for Estrella de Montcada Evolution in FC 26 are:

Marcus Rashford (Gold)

(Gold) Omar Marmoush (Gold)

(Gold) David Neres Campos (World Tour)

(World Tour) Kingsley Coman (Gold)

(Gold) Jakub Kamiński (Ratings Reload)

Estrella de Montcada Evolution doesn't really have any shortcomings, and almost all eligible cards will get a good boost. You also get one of the best scoring PS+ in the game with Low Driven Shot+, so it is an excellent upgrade overall.

Any LW Evolution will always have Marcus Rashford as one of the top picks. The Englishman's blistering pace, unique body type, and animations, plus the fact that he links easily for chemistry, make him an automatic frontrunner. He is undoubtedly the top pick for the Estrella de Montcada Evolution.

Of course, given that the Evolution does provide a pretty good upgrade, there will be more than just five good candidates. If you're not strictly concerned about the best, feel free to do the EVO on anyone who ends up with similar stats as our top picks.

Is Estrella de Montcada Evolution worth doing in FC 26?

Yes, Estrella de Montcada Evolution is worth doing in FC 26, and you shouldn't miss out on it. The EVO is reasonably priced with great stats upgrades and amazing PS+.

A good way to go about every Evolution is to wait for the final few days, just in case better chain potential or candidates pop from the ongoing promos. You're unlikely to be disappointed with our top picks, however.

That's everything about the five standout cards for Estrella de Montcada Evolution in FC 26.