Competitive Catalyst Evolution in FC 26 offers a great upgrade for your attacking midfielders, as it provides them with an all-around stats boost. Use it on the right player, and you'll have a player with lethal presence in the center half of the pitch.

However, the Competitive Catalyst Evolution does have a couple of not-so-nice downsides that you have to keep in mind while selecting the player.

That being said, here are several standout players for the Competitive Catalyst Evolution in FC 26.

Best players for Competitive Catalyst Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The five top picks for Competitive Catalyst Evolution in FC 26 are:

Lucas Paquetá (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Angel Gomes (Cornerstones)

(Cornerstones) Zambo Anguissa (Team of the Week)

(Team of the Week) Carney Chukwuemeka (World Tour SBC)

(World Tour SBC) Leon Goretzka (Gold)

While the Evolution sees an improvement in all face stats except defending, Long Ball Pass+ isn't the most ideal playstyle for an attacking midfielder. That means a perfect pick for the EVO would be someone who either prefers to sit deep in the pitch or players who already have a good, suitable PS+.

Players in more attacking positions, such as CAM, will prefer a scoring PS+ since they'll routinely find themselves around the box rather than operating from deep.

Paquetá is undoubtedly the top pick and a cut above the rest, as he ticks all the boxes. The Brazilian can be played as a proper box-to-box or as an out-and-out CAM following the upgrade. If you choose to slot Paquetá in a defensive position, you can add playstyles like Intercept+ before the EVO. For a CAM, something like Finesse Shot+ should be good.

The rest of our picks are great on their own as well, so feel free to pick and chain based on your team's requirements and preferences.

Is Competitive Catalyst EVO worth doing in FC 26?

While Competitive Catalyst provides good upgrades, it is not an absolute must-do EVO in FC 26. There aren't many eligible good cards in the first place, and the boost isn't all that tempting for the coins it costs.

CAM is also a very highly contested position, and chances are you'll have plenty of good players already in the lineup. All in all, while the Evolution is decent, it is far from something to lose sleep over.

That's everything about the best players for the Competitive Catalyst EVO in FC 26.