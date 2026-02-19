The FC 26 Ademola Lookman Knockout Royalty SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Atletico Madrid new star striker.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for LALIGA EA SPORTS theme teams.

FC 26 Ademola Lookman Knockout Royalty SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Ademola Lookman Knockout Royalty SBC has great attributes, with 90 pace, 88 shooting, 80 passing, 92 dribbling, 37 defending, and 76 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Low Driven Shot+, Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Game Changer, Tiki Taka, Technical, First Touch, and Quick Step.

When it comes to roles, this card has Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, Advanced Forward++, False 9++, Half-Winger+, Poacher+, and Target Forward+.

FC 26 Ademola Lookman Knockout Royalty SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Knockout Royalty SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Atlético De Madrid

Requirements:

Atlético de Madrid Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Laliga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Ademola Lookman Knockout Royalty card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 71k coins.

