FC 26 - Refined Flank Runner Evolution

FC 26 - Refined Flank Runner Evolution Key Update: An Evolution that provides elite ball-handling stats and the highly coveted Technical+ PlayStyle without raising the overall rating.

Status: Live (start by February 28)

Last Verified: February 19, 2026

Quick Answer: A must-do Evolution for any attacker who lacks passing and needs dribbling. Top picks include Henry, Leão, and Doku.

Refined Flank Runner in FC 26 is a free Evolution that provides a tidy boost to pace, passing, and dribbling. You also get a meta PS+ in Technical and several good base PlayStyles, all that without increasing the overall rating.

An upgrade such as this has zero downside and shouldn't be missed. Here are the best players for the Refined Flank Runner evolution.

Best Players for Refined Flank Runner Evolution in FC 26

The five most standout FC 26 players for Refined Flank Runner Evolution are:

Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby)

(Winter Wildcards ICON, Baby) Rafael Leão (Ultimate Scream)

(Ultimate Scream) Jérémy Doku (Joga Bonito)

(Joga Bonito) Noni Madueke (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) João Félix (Ultimate Scream)

Given the PlayStyles you get with the Evolution, the ideal players will be attackers. You can freely toss any eligible strikers, wingers, and CAMs who lack a bit of passing. Thierry Henry is a frontrunner for the Refined Flank Runner because the added stats and PS are exactly what he needs.

The only shortcoming for the French legend was his passing. This upgrade alone won't solve it, of course, but you get Incisive Pass and a bump to passing attributes that'll complement a future Evolution. Plus, with Technical, Henry can be a better dribbler in tight spaces, as he is already uncatchable when he cuts loose.

One thing to keep in mind is that Thierry Henry will no longer have lengthy acceleration because of the agility improvement from the EVO. However, you can get it back in the future with upgrades that improve strength.

As we said before, because the Evolution doesn't increase the overall rating, anyone who belongs to an attacking position will be a valid shout. To make the best out of available boosts, just make sure your chosen player gets a good stats improvement.

FC 26 Refined Flank Runner Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for Refined Flank Runner Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 86

Max 86 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Acceleration: +5 (85)

+5 (85) Agility: +5 (88)

+5 (88) Balance: +5 (88)

+5 (88) Ball Control: +8 (91)

+8 (91) Reactions: +5 (89)

+5 (89) Short Passing: +8 (90)

+8 (90) PlayStyles+: Technical (1)

Technical (1) PlayStyles: Technical, Finesse Shot, Rapid, Incisive Pass (8)

That's everything you need to know about the Refined Flank Runner Evolution in FC 26.

