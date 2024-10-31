FC 25 - How to Complete World Tour Thauvin SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing Season 2, and introducing the On This Day Keane SBC, EA Sports FC has now added the World Tour Thauvin SBC to FC 25.

This SBC allows players the chance to earn a fantastic card from the French goal-scoring machine, which possesses some great attributes, good PlayStyles, and quite a few roles.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

World Tour Thauvin SBC Cheapest Solutions

The World Tour Thauvin card has some incredible attributes, such as 85 pace, 86 shooting, 84 passing, 86 dribbling, and 83 physicality.

This card also has great PlayStyles, possessing the Finesse Shot, Technical, Press Proven, Trivela, and Aerial PlayStyles. As for roles, World Tour Thauvin has the Advanced Forward+ and False 9+ roles.

To complete this SBC, and claim this spectacular card, as well as some packs, players need to submit three squads.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

France

Reward:

Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once players have submitted the three required squads, they will earn the fantastic World Tour Thauvin card.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 19k coins, which is very cheap, especially for such a solid card.