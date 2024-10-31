FC 25 - How To Complete On This Day Keane SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has introduced the first SBC of Season 2, with the On This Day Keane SBC having just arrived at FC 25. This SBC celebrates the Irish legend's standout performance versus Coventry on 31 October 1999.

The card possesses some fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and good roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially Premier League ones.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this incredible SBC.

On This Day Keane SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the On This Day Keane SBC card has great attributes, such as 90 pace, 90 dribbling, 84 shooting, and 72 passing.

It has the Power Shot+, Chip Shot, Finesse Shot, Technical, First Touch, and Trivela PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in FC 25 and are what makes this card unique.

When it comes to roles, this card has the Advanced Forward++, Poacher+, and False 9+ roles.

To complete this SBC and claim this spectacular card, as well as many packs, players need to submit eight squads.

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

85 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting all eight squads, players will earn the astonishing On This Day Keane card, as well as eight packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 260k coins, which is somewhat expensive, but seems like an appropriate price for such a great card at this stage in the game.

What do you think about the On This Day Keane SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!