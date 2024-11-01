FC 25 - Trailblazers Team 2 Revealed

The highly anticipated FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2 has finally been revealed, and as expected, it introduced some fantastic cards to Ultimate Team, with some being among the best in the game.

Trailblazers Team 2 is headlined by Vinicius Junior, with all the players in this promo having incredible attributes and PlayStyles. All of the Trailblazers Team 2 cards would be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially with FUT Champions here.

So let's find out all the fantastic cards the Trailblazers Team 2 introduced to FC 25.

FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2

The Trailblazers Team 2 has just landed on Ultimate Team, bringing with it some of the best cards in the game. Vinicius Junior, Popp, and Dembele are the best players in this promo, but they are just some of the many players the promo includes.

As you can see in the image above, all of the Trailblazers Team 2 cards have fantastic attributes, especially the five highest rated, which are among the most meta players in FC 25.

With such great attributes and PlayStyles, it's not surprising to see the Trailblazers Team 2 cards are incredibly expensive. Many cards cost more than 1 million coins, with Trailblazers Vinicius Junior costing a whopping 8 million coins.

This means that most of the FC 25 player base won't be able to try out these cards, at least not anytime soon, as they are just too expensive for the casual player to acquire.

All FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2 Players

Here are all the players in the FC 25 Trailblazers Team 2:

92 OVR Vinicius Jr

90 OVR Popp

89 OVR Bremer

88 OVR Dembele

88 OVR Musiala (SBC)

87 OVR Luis Diaz

87 OVR Grimaldo

87 OVR Rodman

87 OVR Geyoro

86 OVR Marmoush

86 OVR Zakaria

86 OVR Bronze

85 OVR Milot

85 OVR Borja Sainz

85 OVR Man

85 OVR Agbadou

85 OVR Samba

84 OVR Nico Paz

84 OVR Raillo

Most of the Trailblazers Team 2 leaks were right, as only three of the players that the promo introduced weren't leaked. FC 25 leakers are on a hot streak right now, and it doesn't seem that is going to come to an end anytime soon.

It's worth noting that Trailblazers Musiala arrived at the game via an SBC, and it's also expected another Trailblazer card will arrive at FC 25 as an objective soon.

What do you think of the Trailblazers Team 2? Let us know in the comments below!