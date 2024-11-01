FC 25 - How To Complete Trailblazers Musiala SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Trailblazers Team 2, EA Sports FC introduced the Trailblazers Musiala SBC, giving players the chance to earn a fantastic card of the German magician.

This card possesses some incredible attributes, great PlayStyles, and many roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and will help players significantly improve their squad before FUT Champions.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

Trailblazers Musiala SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Trailblazers Musiala has some fantastic attributes, such as 86 pace, 84 shooting, 82 passing, and 92 dribbling. It possesses the Technical+, Flair, Trickster, Relentless, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, and Chip Shot PlayStyles.

When it comes to roles, the Trailblazers Musiala has the Playmaker+, Box-To-Box+, Inside Forward+, and Shadow Striker++ roles.

The card excels in all the key attributes of a great attacking midfield, making it one of the best CAM in the game, and one of the few FC 25 meta cards.

To complete this SBC, and claim this fantastic card, as well as plenty of packs, players need to submit three squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

84 Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: 86 Rated

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

87 Rated

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: 87 Rated

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once players have submitted the nine required squads, they will earn the fantastic Trailblazers Musiala card, as well as some great packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 470k coins, which is quite expensive, but this is also one of the best cards in the game.

What do you think about the Trailblazers Musiala SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!