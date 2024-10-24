FC 25 - TrailBlazers Team 1 Leaks Reveal Fantastic Players

The TrailBlazers Team 1 has been leaked, with many reliable and popular EA Sports FC leakers revealing most of the cards the promo is going to introduce.

As expected, the TrailBlazers Team 1 will bring some fantastic cards to Ultimate Team, with many of the biggest names in modern football being in the promo.

This promo rewards players who are having a great start to the season, and Team 1 includes deadly strikers, midfield maestros, and defensive anchors.

TrailBlazers Team 1 Leaked

As mentioned above, the TrailBlazers Team 1 includes some of the best in-form players in football right now, with Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Bastoni, headlining the promo.

Credit: @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x TrailBlazers Team 1 Leaked Players

While the attributes showcased in the image above aren't official, the official stats aren't expected to look too different. So it's safe to say these cards will be among the best in the game when they arrive at FC 25, with many being considered meta players.

With some astonishing attributes and great PlayStyles, the TrailBlazers Team 1 cards won't be cheap. Many of these cards are expected to cost at least 500k coins, with cards such as Haaland, Cole Palmer, and Duran probably surpassing the 1 million coins price tag.

All TrailBlazers Team 1 Leaked Players

You can find out all the TrailBlazers Team 1 leaked cards in the list below:

93 OVR Haaland

88 OVR Cole Palmer

88 OVR Bastoni

87 OVR Pulisic

87 OVR Raphinha (SBC)

86 OVR Duran

86 OVR Llorente

Kvaratskhelia

Aitana Bonmati

Gabriel

J. Garcia

Mingueza

All of the ratings of these players aren't official, and there is a good chance they change slightly when the TrailBlazers Team 1 is officially revealed.

However, all of the players in this list are expected to be a part of Team 1, as these leakers have been very reliable so far, and we don't expect that to change.

Is there any card you desperately want to get your hands on? Do you think this is the best promo of FC 25 so far?

Let us know in the comments below!