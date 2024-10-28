FC 25 TOTW 7 Predictions Ft. Lewandowski & Musiala

There were some huge games at the weekend with thrilling performances, which means FC 25 TOTW 7 should be a great one.

With goals galore and big names producing the goods, this week's promo will provide some exceptional informs to compliment the new Trailblazers cards.

FC 25 TOTW 7 will arrive on Wednesday October 30, and these are the players we think will be involved.

FC 25 TOTW 7 Predictions

We start with the biggest game of the weekend, the El Classico between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Catalans came to the Bernabeau and put Madrid to the sword in the second half, scoring four to claim a huge win.

It was Robert Lewandowski that opened the floodgates, with two goals in three minutes. His performance on such a stage has almost guaranteed he will appear in TOTW 7.

Ademola Lookman also made a huge impact on Saturday, with two goals and two assists as Atalanta demolished Hellas Verona in Serie A.

On Sunday it was Bayern Munich's turn to score a crushing win. Their 5-0 victory over Bochum saw Jamal Musiala get a goal and an assist. Meanwhile Inter Milan and Juventus played out a thrilling 4-4 draw that could see both Weston McKennie (two assists) or Kenan Yildiz (two goals) join the TOTW 7 squad.

Other potential TOTW 7 players:

Dodi Lukebakio - Sevilla

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Zakaria Aboukhlal - Toulouse

Katie McCabe - Arsenal

Wendie Renard - Lyon