FC 25 - TOTW 7 Available Now ft. Openda & Kante

Another TOTW squad has landed on Ultimate Team, with TOTW 7 bringing some good cards to FC 25.

This week's TOTW squad is headlined by Openda, who is by far the best card in the promo, as it possesses fantastic attributes and great PlayStyles. However, players such as Kante and Lookman also have great cards.

Without further ado, let's find out all the TOTW 7 players.

FC 25 TOTW 7 Players

TOTW 7 includes a handful of great cards, such as Openda, Kante, Lookman, Lacroix, Williams, and Lukebakio. Unfortunately, the remaining cards are subpar, especially when compared to previous TOTW squads, and will most likely be used as fodder for SBCs.

Some TOTW 7 cards can be useful as super subs, as is the case of Giulia Gwinn and Ryan Gauld. Others are great for players who have a squad built around a particular league, such as a Ligue 1 or MLS squad.

As usual, the best cards in the promo are incredibly expensive, especially Openda and Lookman, who are particularly expensive since they are considered meta players.

The remaining cards are quite affordable, with most costing between 10k to 30k coins. Some of them can still be a great addition to certain squads, and players can use them to upgrade their squad before the upcoming FUT Champions.

All FC 25 TOTW 7 Players

You can find out all the TOTW 7 players below:

87 OVR Jill Roord

86 OVR Iñigo Martínez

86 OVR LoIs Openda

86 OVR N'Golo Kanté

85 OVR Giulia Gwinn

85 OVR Lynn Williams

84 OVR Ademola Lookman

83 OVR Lucas Chevalier

83 OVR Bryan Mbeumo

83 OVR Jordi Alba

82 OVR Dodi Lukebakio

82 OVR Ryan Gauld

81 OVR Wood

81 OVR Maxence Lacroix

81 OVR Aktürkoglu

80 OVR Ricardo Pepi

80 OVR Yildiz

80 OVR Toure

80 OVR Andrey Santos

80 OVR Samu

80 OVR Justvan

80 OVR Shaqiri

80 OVR Tarciane

What do you think about TOTW 7? What player do you want to add to your squad? Let us know in the comments below!