FC 25 - TOTW 7 Available Now ft. Openda & Kante

Another TOTW squad has landed on Ultimate Team, with TOTW 7 bringing some good cards to FC 25.
This week's TOTW squad is headlined by Openda, who is by far the best card in the promo, as it possesses fantastic attributes and great PlayStyles. However, players such as Kante and Lookman also have great cards.
Without further ado, let's find out all the TOTW 7 players.
FC 25 TOTW 7 Players
TOTW 7 includes a handful of great cards, such as Openda, Kante, Lookman, Lacroix, Williams, and Lukebakio. Unfortunately, the remaining cards are subpar, especially when compared to previous TOTW squads, and will most likely be used as fodder for SBCs.
Some TOTW 7 cards can be useful as super subs, as is the case of Giulia Gwinn and Ryan Gauld. Others are great for players who have a squad built around a particular league, such as a Ligue 1 or MLS squad.
As usual, the best cards in the promo are incredibly expensive, especially Openda and Lookman, who are particularly expensive since they are considered meta players.
The remaining cards are quite affordable, with most costing between 10k to 30k coins. Some of them can still be a great addition to certain squads, and players can use them to upgrade their squad before the upcoming FUT Champions.
All FC 25 TOTW 7 Players
You can find out all the TOTW 7 players below:
- 87 OVR Jill Roord
- 86 OVR Iñigo Martínez
- 86 OVR LoIs Openda
- 86 OVR N'Golo Kanté
- 85 OVR Giulia Gwinn
- 85 OVR Lynn Williams
- 84 OVR Ademola Lookman
- 83 OVR Lucas Chevalier
- 83 OVR Bryan Mbeumo
- 83 OVR Jordi Alba
- 82 OVR Dodi Lukebakio
- 82 OVR Ryan Gauld
- 81 OVR Wood
- 81 OVR Maxence Lacroix
- 81 OVR Aktürkoglu
- 80 OVR Ricardo Pepi
- 80 OVR Yildiz
- 80 OVR Toure
- 80 OVR Andrey Santos
- 80 OVR Samu
- 80 OVR Justvan
- 80 OVR Shaqiri
- 80 OVR Tarciane
What do you think about TOTW 7? What player do you want to add to your squad? Let us know in the comments below!
