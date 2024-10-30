FC 25 - How To Complete RTTK/Total Rush Upgrade SBC, Costs & Solution

The RTTK/Total Rush Upgrade SBC has arrived at FC 25, giving players the chance to earn a fantastic card from one of the promos.

Both promos combined have a total of 76 cards, and plenty of them are great, as they have spectacular attributes, good PlayStyles, and many roles.

Some of these cards will be a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and will help players take their team to the next level.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this fantastic SBC.

RTTK/Total Rush Upgrade SBC Cheapest Solutions

The RTTK/Total Rush Upgrade SBC allows players to earn a pack that contains one card from one of the two promos. As mentioned above, players will pack one of 76 possible cards

Credit: @FutSheriff

There are some great cards players can get in this SBC, such as RTTK Kane, RTTK Bellingham, Total Rush Putellas, Total Rush Mbappe, and RTTK Dybala. These cards can help players significantly upgrade their squad ahead of the upcoming FUT champions.

To complete this SBC and claim the pack that will hopefully contain a fantastic card of the RTTK or Total Rush promo, players need to submit two squads.

82 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Players with a minimum 84 OVR: 1

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

82-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Once players have submitted the required squad, they will earn a pack that contains one player from either the RTTK or Total Rush promo.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 33.1k coins, which is very cheap, especially for the chance of getting such a great card at this stage in the game.

What do you think about the RTTK/Total Rush Upgrade? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!