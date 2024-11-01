FC 25 - How To Complete LA LIGA POTM Lewandowski SBC, Costs & Solution

The LA LIGA POTM Lewandowski SBC has just arrived at FC 25, giving players the chance to earn a fantastic card of the Polish striker, who is having a spectacular season so far.

This card has some great attributes, good PlayStyles, and two roles. Despite not being a part of the meta players, it's still a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially as a super sub.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

LA LIGA POTM Lewandowski SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the LA LIGA POTM Lewandowski card possesses some good attributes, such as 80 pace, 90 shooting, 83 passing, 88 dribbling, and 86 physicality.

It has the Power Header+, Power Shot, Chip Shot, Finesse Shot, Incisive Pass, First Touch, and Trivela PlayStyles. As for roles, this card has False 9++ and Advanced Forward+, two of the best roles in FC 25.

To get their hands on this fantastic card, and some packs, players need to submit four squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

FC Barcelona

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

LALIGA

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

LALIGA

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Once players have submitted the four required squads, they will earn the fantastic LA LIGA POTM Lewandowski card.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 216k coins, which is quite expensive, but this is a POTM SBC, and it introduces a solid card, so the price seems appropriate.

What do you think about the LA LIGA POTM Lewandowski SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!