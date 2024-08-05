FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC introduced more FUTTIES content, with the addition of the FC 24 FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC to Ultimate Team. This SBC allows players to earn a great card of the Argentina and Sevilla legend, which they can use to upgrade their squads.

This card possesses some fantastic attributes, PlayStyles, and an impressive high-high work rate, making it a very useful card.

FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, the FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC card is amazing, with some great attributes such as 96 passing, 94 dribbling, 92 physical, and 90 shooting.

This card also has good PlayStyles, like Incisive Pass+, Pinged Pass+, Anticipate+, and Press Proven+. It's a truly unique card that can help elevate your midfield.

To earn this fantastic card, players will need to submit one squad.

Éver Banega

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Éver Banega

Reward:

FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC card

After submitting this squad, players will be able to get their hands on the splendid FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC card and add it to their Ultimate Team squad, for around 32.8k coins.

What do you think of the FUTTIES Premium Éver Banega SBC card, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

