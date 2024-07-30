FC 24 How to complete FUTTIES Loïs Openda SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA Sports FC has released yet another great FUTTIES SBC, with the FC 24 FUTTIES Loïs Openda SBC having just arrived at the Ultimate Team mode.

This SBC allows players to get their hands on a spectacular card of the RB Leipzig star. The FUTTIES Loïs Openda card has some astonishing attributes, and PlayStyles, making it a great addition to every Ultimate Team squad.

FUTTIES Loïs Openda SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this card has some great attributes, such as an impressive 99 pace, 93 shooting, 93 dribbling, 93 physical, and 87 passing.

Furthermore, this card also possesses the Incisive Pass+, Press Proven+, Quick Step+, and Trivela+, PlayStyles.

With such incredible attributes, this card will make a great addition to every team, and only a handful of cards can claim to be as good, as there aren't too many strikers as lethal as this one.

To earn this amazing card players will need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these two squads, you will be able to add the fantastic FUTTIES Loïs Openda SBC card to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 80.9k coins.

What do you think of this FUTTIES SBC, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Gameplay Features Produce Most Authentic EA Experience Yet | FC 25 Career Mode Features Reveal Huge Overdue Makeover | FC 25 Ultimate Team & Clubs Features Showcase Multiplayer Revamp | Leaked & Confirmed Kits Set to Feature in FC 25