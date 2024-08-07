FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch SBC, Costs & Solution

More FUTTIES content has been released by EA Sports FC, as the FC 24 FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, providing players with a chance to earn a fantastic card of the legendary English striker.

This card possesses some astonishing attributes, and great PlayStyles, and can be very useful for players with a Premier League or English squad.

FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch SBC card has some spectacular attributes, such as 97 shooting, 95 pace, 94 physical, 94 dribbling, 92 passing, impressive four-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot.

Furthermore, this Peter Crouch card also has incredible PlayStyles, like Finesse Shot+, Trickster+, Acrobatic+, and Aerial+.

To get their hands on this card, players will need to submit one squad.

Peter Crouch

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Peter Crouch

Reward:

FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch

After submitting this squad, players will earn the fantastic FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch SBC card and can then add them to their Ultimate Team squad, for around 39.5k coins.

What do you think of the FUTTIES Hero Peter Crouch SBC card, and will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!

