EA FC 25 - How To Complete Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team. It gives you the chance to earn yet another great Serie A Winter Championship card via SBC.

This card has great attributes, solid PlayStyles, and good roles. It's a good addition to Serie A squads, or for players that are looking for a super-sub.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions SBC.

EA FC 25 Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions card has great attributes, possessing 90 pace, 80 shooting, 82 passing, 85 dribbling, 82 defending, and 75 physical.

It has the Long Ball Pass+, Slide Tackle, Technical, Quick Step, and Relentless PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25.

When it comes to roles, the Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions card has the Holding++, Box-To-Box+, and Winger+.

To complete this SBC and get your hands on this great card, you need to submit three squads.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Player: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Italy

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Player: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

After submitting the three squads you can claim the amazing Riccardo Sottil Winter Champions SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this card to your squad will cost you around 63.5k coins. This makes it an expensive SBC for the card it offers.

