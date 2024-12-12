EA FC 25 - How To Complete Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a great right midfielder card, which can be upgraded.

This card has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and plenty of solid roles. While it isn't a meta card, it's a very well-rounded card, making it a great addition to most Serie A squads.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions SBC.

EA FC 25 Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions SBC Cheapest Solution

The Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions card possesses great attributes, having 93 pace, 80 passing, 85 dribbling, 78 defending, and 82 physical.

It has the Relentless+, Quick Step, Rapid, Tiki Taka, and Chip Shot PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in the game, and the Relentless+ PlayStyle is fantastic for a right midfielder in EA FC 25.



As for roles, the Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions card has the Winger++, Wide Midfielder+, and Winger+ roles.

To complete this SBC and earn this great card, you only need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the two squads you can claim the amazing EA FC 25 Tajon Buchanan Winter Champions SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this card to your squad will cost you around 36k coins. This makes it an incredibly affordable card.

