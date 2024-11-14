EA FC 25 - How To Complete Mateo Retegui Serie A POTM SBC, Costs & Solution

Not all players can brag about having two SBCs live simultaneously on an EA Sports FC title, but Mateo Retegui is one of the few, as the Retegui Serie A POTM SBC has just arrived at EA FC 25.

This is, by far, the best Serie A POTM SBC of FC 25, and one of the best POTM SBCs the game has introduced so far. The card possesses astonishing attributes, and spectacular PlayStyles, putting it among the most meta cards of EA FC 25.

So, let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Retegui Serie A POTM SBC.

EA FC 25 Mateo Retegui Serie A POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the Mateo Retegui Serie A POTM SBC card has some spectacular attributes, such as 87 pace, 89 shooting, 79 passing, 85 dribbling, and 88 physicality.

This card possesses the First Touch+, Press Proven, Chip Shot, Power Shot, and Power Header PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the False 9+, Poacher+, and Target Forward++ roles.

You must have this fantastic Retegui card if you have a Serie A or Italian squad. Even if you can't insert this card into your starting 11, this SBC is worth doing, as you can use Retegui as a super sub.

To complete this SBC, add this amazing card to your squad, and collect some packs, you have to submit three squads.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Italy

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the three squads, you can claim this spectacular amazing EA FC 25 Mateo Retegui Serie A POTM SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this fantastic card to your squad will cost you around 61.5k coins. This is an affordable SBC, which gives you an astonishing card, so completing it is a no-brainer.

What do you think of the Mateo Retegui Serie A POTM SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!