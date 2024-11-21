EA FC 25 - How To Complete Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC has just arrived at Ultimate Team, and it's among the best SBCs the game has released so far.
This card possesses some astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and some of the best roles in EA FC 25, especially for a winger. It's without a doubt an EA FC 25 meta card and one that would be a splendid addition to any squad.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC.
EA FC 25 Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC Cheapest Solution
The Francisco Conceicao Track Stars attributes are spectacular, with the card having 95 pace, 84 shooting, 81 passing, and 86 dribbling.
This card has the Quick Step+, Technical, Rapid, Flair, and Trickster PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles for a winger in EA FC 25 and are what make this card truly special.
As for roles, the Francisco Conceicao Track Stars card possesses the Inside Forward+, Winger+, and Inside Forward++ roles. The Inside Forward++ role is the cherry on top of the cake, confirming this is a meta winger card in EA FC 25.
To complete this SBC and earn this amazing card, you need to submit six squads.
Portugal
Requirements:
- Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
84 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
84 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
85 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
Once you have submitted the six squads, you can claim this incredible Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC card and six packs.
Completing this SBC, and adding this fantastic card to your squad will cost you around 138k coins. For the card it offers, this is quite an affordable SBC, offering a card that can help you improve your squad significantly.
What do you think of the Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!