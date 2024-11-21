EA FC 25 - How To Complete Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC has just arrived at Ultimate Team, and it's among the best SBCs the game has released so far.

This card possesses some astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and some of the best roles in EA FC 25, especially for a winger. It's without a doubt an EA FC 25 meta card and one that would be a splendid addition to any squad.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC.

EA FC 25 Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

The Francisco Conceicao Track Stars attributes are spectacular, with the card having 95 pace, 84 shooting, 81 passing, and 86 dribbling.

This card has the Quick Step+, Technical, Rapid, Flair, and Trickster PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles for a winger in EA FC 25 and are what make this card truly special.

As for roles, the Francisco Conceicao Track Stars card possesses the Inside Forward+, Winger+, and Inside Forward++ roles. The Inside Forward++ role is the cherry on top of the cake, confirming this is a meta winger card in EA FC 25.

To complete this SBC and earn this amazing card, you need to submit six squads.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Portugal

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the six squads, you can claim this incredible Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC card and six packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this fantastic card to your squad will cost you around 138k coins. For the card it offers, this is quite an affordable SBC, offering a card that can help you improve your squad significantly.

What do you think of the Francisco Conceicao Track Stars SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!