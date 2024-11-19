EA FC 25 - How To Complete Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a fantastic card from the Saint-Étienne winger.

This card has spectacular attributes, and great PlayStyles, making it a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, especially Ligue 1 teams.

It might not be among the most meta cards of EA FC 25, but it's still a very solid card, that can be incredibly useful as a super sub.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM SBC.

EA FC 25 Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM card has some great attributes, such as 94 pace, 78 shooting, 84 passing, 86 dribbling, and 75 physicality.

It has the Flair+, Relentless, Technical, Rapid, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles, which are some of the best PlayStyles a winger can have in EA FC 25.

When it comes to roles, the Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM card possesses the Wide Playmaker+, Inside Forward+, and Inside Forward++ roles. These are great roles for a winger, especially the Inside Forward++ role, which is arguably the best role in EA FC 25.

To get your hands on this fantastic card, you only need to submit two squads.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Ligue 1

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads, you will be able to claim this amazing Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this amazing card to your squad will cost you around 36k coins. This is an affordable SBC, that offers an incredible card, so you should consider completing it.

What do you think of the Davitashvili Ligue 1 POTM SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!